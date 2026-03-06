Arizona weather forecast: Passing cold front brings below-average highs to Phoenix

The Brief A passing storm system will continue to bring windy weather and mild temperatures to Arizona on Friday. In Phoenix, the high on March 6 is expected to be about 73 degrees. This weekend, we'll warm back up into the 80s in the Valley.



A passing cold front will continue to bring cooler temperatures to Arizona.

Today:

Friday will be a cooler day for all of Arizona. Temperatures will fall below average for just one day. The Phoenix area will see a high of 73 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be breezy in the High Country and out along the Colorado River Valley on Friday, with gusts up to around 25 mph. There will be a chance for light, spotty showers in northern Arizona Friday, but the deserts will stay dry.

The Weekend:

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and dry, with breezy winds along the Colorado River Valley and warmer temperatures for all.

Sunday will be even warmer across the state.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com