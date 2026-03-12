Armed man dies after being shot by officers in north Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - An armed man is dead after police say he was shot by officers early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers just after 2 a.m. responded to reports of gunshots near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane.
Once at the scene, officers encountered a man who was in the roadway and holding a gun.
"That man approached officers with his gun and didn't obey command," said Sgt. Jen Zak. "This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred."
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
The man who died wasn't identified.
What's next:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting.
A man is dead after he was shot by officers on March 12 near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Map of the incident:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department