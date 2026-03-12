Expand / Collapse search

Armed man dies after being shot by officers in north Phoenix: PD

By
Updated  March 12, 2026 8:55am MST
Police Shootings
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on March 12 near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane. No officers were hurt.

    • A man died at the hospital after being shot by Phoenix officers on March 12 near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane.
    • Phoenix Police say the man was shot after he "approached officers with his gun and didn't obey command."
    • The man wasn't identified. No officers were hurt.

PHOENIX - An armed man is dead after police say he was shot by officers early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers just after 2 a.m. responded to reports of gunshots near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane.

Once at the scene, officers encountered a man who was in the roadway and holding a gun.

"That man approached officers with his gun and didn't obey command," said Sgt. Jen Zak. "This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred."

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers were hurt.

The man who died wasn't identified.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

