Armed man dies after being shot by officers in north Phoenix: PD

An armed man is dead after police say he was shot by officers early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers just after 2 a.m. responded to reports of gunshots near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane.

Once at the scene, officers encountered a man who was in the roadway and holding a gun.

"That man approached officers with his gun and didn't obey command," said Sgt. Jen Zak. "This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred."

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

