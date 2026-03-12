Man found with life-threatening injuries at Phoenix QuikTrip

Police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound near Cave Creek and Greenway roads on Thursday around 8:18 p.m.

The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are working to secure the scene and begin the investigation. Detectives are expected to respond to the scene to assume and process it. Again, this is extremely early in the investigation, and information is limited at this time. Additional information related to this incident remains a part of the ongoing investigation.," stated Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez of the Phoenix Police Department.

No names or suspect information has been released.

Map of the area