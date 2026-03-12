Phoenix I-17 crash: Trucks left dangling over freeway edge

The Brief Dramatic dashcam footage shows a pickup truck hitting a car-hauler on I-17, sending both vehicles off the freeway. Two people were hospitalized, including the pickup driver who was ejected; the car-hauler driver sustained minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation as crews spent hours clearing the wreckage with a heavy-duty crane.



Dramatic new dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment a pickup truck hit a car-hauler on Interstate 17 near 7th Avenue, sending both vehicles plunging over the edge of the freeway during the morning hours of March 12.

Video from inside the car-hauler shows a white pickup truck swerve out of its lane, striking the front of the semi-truck. The violent impact of the crash forced both trucks through the guardrail and onto the steep embankment.

What we know:

From the ground, you could see mangled trucks left dangling precariously over the side of the interstate. First responders rushed to the scene to reach the passengers, scrambling up the steep, rocky embankment. At one point, a firefighter can be seen losing his footing on the loose rocks.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A crash on March 12 between a car hauler and a pickup truck near I-17 and 7th Avenue sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the pickup was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash.

A passenger who was stuck inside the pickup was also taken to an area hospital. While the man thrown from the pickup amazingly survived, his current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

The recovery was a massive undertaking, taking crews several hours to pull the wreckage back onto the roadway using a heavy-duty crane. The closure sparked a traffic nightmare for miles as multiple lanes were blocked due to the crash.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the wreck.