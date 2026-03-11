Expand / Collapse search

Cadaver dogs called off in Nancy Guthrie search; NAU hazing victim identified l Morning News Brief

Published  March 11, 2026 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case to the cause of death revealed for a northern Arizona college student who died after an alleged hazing incident, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 11.

1. Day 39 of Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 39 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 39 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. NAU deadly hazing incident

NAU student's autopsy reveals BAC of 5x legal limit after fraternity hazing event

An 18-year-old NAU student, Colin Daniel Martinez, died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.425%—more than five times the legal limit.

3. Buc-ee's gets 'F' rating from BBB

Buc-ee’s hit with ‘F' rating in customer service crisis

Buc-ee’s has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau for failing to respond to nearly 90 customer complaints.

4. Wild Waymo trip caught on camera

Chandler woman's Waymo trip goes viral after bold move

A Chandler woman's first Waymo trip shows that self-driving cars are not quite foolproof yet.

5. Phoenix apartment fire

Dozens displaced after fire burns Phoenix apartments

Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away early Wednesday morning when a large fire broke out at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue Indian School Road.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/11/26

Our warm-up begins! On Wednesday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 84 degrees, but we'll be in the 90s by the weekend.

