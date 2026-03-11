Cadaver dogs called off in Nancy Guthrie search; NAU hazing victim identified l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case to the cause of death revealed for a northern Arizona college student who died after an alleged hazing incident, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 11.

1. Day 39 of Nancy Guthrie search

Featured article

2. NAU deadly hazing incident

Featured article

3. Buc-ee's gets 'F' rating from BBB

Featured article

4. Wild Waymo trip caught on camera

5. Phoenix apartment fire

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast