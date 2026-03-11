Cadaver dogs called off in Nancy Guthrie search; NAU hazing victim identified l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case to the cause of death revealed for a northern Arizona college student who died after an alleged hazing incident, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 11.
1. Day 39 of Nancy Guthrie search
Wednesday marks Day 39 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. NAU deadly hazing incident
An 18-year-old NAU student, Colin Daniel Martinez, died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.425%—more than five times the legal limit.
3. Buc-ee's gets 'F' rating from BBB
Buc-ee’s has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau for failing to respond to nearly 90 customer complaints.
4. Wild Waymo trip caught on camera
A Chandler woman's first Waymo trip shows that self-driving cars are not quite foolproof yet.
5. Phoenix apartment fire
Flames and smoke could be seen from miles away early Wednesday morning when a large fire broke out at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue Indian School Road.
A look at today's weather
Our warm-up begins! On Wednesday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 84 degrees, but we'll be in the 90s by the weekend.
