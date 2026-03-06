1 dead following overnight crash at Phoenix intersection: PD

The Brief A 49-year-old is dead, according to Phoenix Police, following a crash that happened during the overnight hours of March 6. The crash happened in the area of 32nd Street and Bell. Two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Phoenix Police have identified a person who died as a result of a crash that happened during the overnight hours of March 6.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:40 a.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road for a crash.

The person who died was identified by police as 49-year-old Alanna Duval Cziperle. Besides Cziperle, two adult men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Duval Cziperle was making a left turn onto Deer Valley Drive when it collided with the second vehicle involved, which was traveling eastbound on Deer Valley Drive. Speed appears to be a factor in this collision," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

What's next:

Police say "charging decisions related to this collision will not be made until the collision reconstruction process is complete."

Area where the crash happened