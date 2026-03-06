Expand / Collapse search

1 dead following overnight crash at Phoenix intersection: PD

By
Published  March 6, 2026 4:07pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
A man and a woman suffered critical injuries in a crash on March 6 near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

The Brief

    • A 49-year-old is dead, according to Phoenix Police, following a crash that happened during the overnight hours of March 6.
    • The crash happened in the area of 32nd Street and Bell.
    • Two other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have identified a person who died as a result of a crash that happened during the overnight hours of March 6.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:40 a.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road for a crash.

The person who died was identified by police as 49-year-old Alanna Duval Cziperle. Besides Cziperle, two adult men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Duval Cziperle was making a left turn onto Deer Valley Drive when it collided with the second vehicle involved, which was traveling eastbound on Deer Valley Drive. Speed appears to be a factor in this collision," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

What's next:

Police say "charging decisions related to this collision will not be made until the collision reconstruction process is complete."

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

