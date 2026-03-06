1 dead following overnight crash at Phoenix intersection: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have identified a person who died as a result of a crash that happened during the overnight hours of March 6.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:40 a.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Bell Road for a crash.
The person who died was identified by police as 49-year-old Alanna Duval Cziperle. Besides Cziperle, two adult men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What they're saying:
"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Duval Cziperle was making a left turn onto Deer Valley Drive when it collided with the second vehicle involved, which was traveling eastbound on Deer Valley Drive. Speed appears to be a factor in this collision," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.
What's next:
Police say "charging decisions related to this collision will not be made until the collision reconstruction process is complete."
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.