Arizona weather forecast: Warm-up begins on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief The warm-up begins on Wednesday, as the Valley's high temperatures will climb to the mid-80s. Record-breaking heat is possible this weekend, with temperatures expected to stay in the 90s through Sunday. Next week will be even warmer, with 100-degree highs in the forecast for the first time in 2026.



A major warming trend is ahead.

What to Expect This Week:

After reaching just 77 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, the forecast will skyrocket in the days to follow. Today, we're expecting the temperature to climb to 84 degrees in Phoenix thanks to building high pressure off the West Coast.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and shift eastward over Arizona in the next few days. As a result, afternoon highs will continue to rise.

The forecast high hits 91 degrees on Thursday, 94 on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday, too. Aside from a few passing clouds this Saturday into Sunday, it will be fairly sunny and totally dry. At least Friday and Sunday are looking to break records, with near record temperatures on Saturday.

100-degree Highs Next Week:

A secondary ridge of high pressure will build up over the southwest next week. Unfortunately, this ridge looks particularly strong, and our temperatures are likely to hit triple digits next week in the Valley. This will be the first 100 degree or warmer stretch in Phoenix of 2026. Additionally, the current record for earliest 100 degrees day in Phoenix is March 26, set in 1988. So, we're expecting to set a new major heat record as we're forecasting 100 degrees by next Tuesday.

Big picture view:

There isn't much relief in sight, as triple digits may last several days through next week. It looks dry and sunny, too.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com