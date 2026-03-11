Arizona weather forecast: Warm-up begins on Wednesday in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A major warming trend is ahead.
What to Expect This Week:
After reaching just 77 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, the forecast will skyrocket in the days to follow. Today, we're expecting the temperature to climb to 84 degrees in Phoenix thanks to building high pressure off the West Coast.
The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and shift eastward over Arizona in the next few days. As a result, afternoon highs will continue to rise.
The forecast high hits 91 degrees on Thursday, 94 on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday, too. Aside from a few passing clouds this Saturday into Sunday, it will be fairly sunny and totally dry. At least Friday and Sunday are looking to break records, with near record temperatures on Saturday.
100-degree Highs Next Week:
A secondary ridge of high pressure will build up over the southwest next week. Unfortunately, this ridge looks particularly strong, and our temperatures are likely to hit triple digits next week in the Valley. This will be the first 100 degree or warmer stretch in Phoenix of 2026. Additionally, the current record for earliest 100 degrees day in Phoenix is March 26, set in 1988. So, we're expecting to set a new major heat record as we're forecasting 100 degrees by next Tuesday.
Big picture view:
There isn't much relief in sight, as triple digits may last several days through next week. It looks dry and sunny, too.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com
