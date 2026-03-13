Buc-ee's opening date set for Goodyear location
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - We're leaning when the first Arizona Buc-ee's location will open in the West Valley.
What we know:
The Goodyear travel center, located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, is scheduled to open on June 22, Buc-ee's officials told FOX 10.
The 74,000-square-foot super gas station will have 120 fueling stations, and offer its iconic food items, such as Beaver Nuggets, beef jerk and smoked brisket.
What you can do:
The company is now hiring multiple positions for the Goodyear location. You can apply by clicking here.
An entrance to the Buc-ee's convenience store on June 12, 2024, in Luling, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Map of area where the Goodyear Buc-ee's will be located:
The Source: Buc-ee's and previous FOX 10 reports.