Surveillance video captures Tucson mass shooting suspect open fire, get shot by police

The Brief New video shows the moment David Leroy French opened fire and critically injured nine people in Tucson last Sunday before being shot by police. Police reported that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two groups who knew each other, after which French ignored commands and fled. French faces 19 total felony counts, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure.



New video shows the exact moment that 21-year-old David Leroy French opened fire and critically injured nine people in the mass shooting in Tucson on July 19.

The backstory:

Several officers were patrolling the downtown district when they heard shots ring out in the 100 block of East Congress Street at around 2 a.m. that morning.

Police say that there was a confrontation between two groups who knew each other. After he opened fire, French ignored officers' commands and tried to run away.

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Timeline:

Video obtained by the Arizona Daily Star shows French with another man, and it looks like they either pushed each other or the other man was trying to get the gun from him. French can be seen firing his gun at least 10 times, according to police, and the other man runs away.

Tucson mass shooting suspect moments before opening fire

People sitting on the curb can also be seen running away, and in the background, people across the street are seen darting off and ducking down.

A bystander runs away after the Tucson mass shooting suspect opens fire

French looks like he is about to cross the street before coming onto the sidewalk. That is when police are first seen on the scene, and French is shot by an officer. Some officers stay with French while others run toward the victims.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect in Tucson mass shooting lies on the ground after being shot by officer

What's next:

French is facing nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure. Police say more charges could be coming.