Tempe woman overcomes rare disease to pursue medical school

The Brief A Tempe woman is overcoming a life-threatening disease after a rare diagnosis upended her athletic and career plans. Delaney Nothaft pivoted from Division I tennis and law school prep toward medical school while recovering from myasthenia gravis. Nothaft received a national UCB scholarship awarded to only 15 students and is considering specializing in neurology.



A Tempe woman is defying the odds after a rare, life-threatening disease turned her life upside down, turning her diagnosis into new dreams.

The backstory:

A Division I (D1) tennis player with plans of law school, Tempe woman Delaney Nothaft was living her dream until she was not. She could not play tennis or even do daily tasks.

"Initially, I got this infection, and it became clear it was definitely more than an infection and something else was kind of building," Nothaft said. "We were just struggling and scared and confused and didn't understand how someone who was a college athlete and at just peak physical health and wellness would all of a sudden have difficulty walking across a parking lot," Keira Nothaft said.

What we know:

After years of being in and out of the hospital and countless tests, Delaney Nothaft was eventually diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, or MG, a rare neurological disease that can attack the body and impact movement.

"They call it the snowflake disease because it looks different on everyone. So if you met one person with MG, you've met one person with MG," Delaney Nothaft said. "I really just had to kind of shift my interests and to figure out that there were still ways I could find purpose and meaning and I could still be involved in sports. It just had to look a little bit different."

Big picture view:

As did her dreams. Delaney Nothaft's time in the hospital sparked an interest in healthcare. While there, she started studying for medical school.

"To have purpose and a distraction. I needed something to work towards and studying helped take my mind off what was kind of happening to my body," Delaney Nothaft said.

She kept studying and doing physical therapy, eventually landing a job as lead scribe at the same clinic she received treatment from.

What they're saying:

"She's always just been the strongest, most inspirational person with resilience, grit and determination. She's made it through with a lot of help from good doctors and good medicine," Keira Nothaft said.

What's next:

She is now pursuing medical school, even becoming one of 15 students across the nation to receive UCB's annual MG scholarship.

"Thinking less about the finances helps me focus more on the studying and what I want to do. So super grateful," Delaney Nothaft said.

Dig deeper:

Delaney Nothaft is considering a specialty in neurology to help families like hers, sharing this message for anyone with MG.

"It's OK to feel both grief and to try your best to be resilient as well," Delaney Nothaft said.