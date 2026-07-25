Arizona man gets 18 years in prison for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed at a Page home when he asked adult acquaintance Jared Turquoise to leave the residence. Turquoise fled the scene to tribal lands near Kaibeto, where he was arrested by Navajo Police and later confessed to Page detectives. Turquoise pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.



An Arizona man has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Page, police announced.

What we know:

Jared Turquoise, 28, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the attack, closing out a fast-moving, multi-agency investigation that spanned Northern Arizona and tribal lands.

The backstory:

The case began late on the night of Nov. 14, 2025, when Page Police officers were dispatched to the Page Hospital emergency room around 11:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a teenager suffering from severe knife wounds. Despite medical efforts, the 16-year-old died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the facility.

Authorities learned the violence broke out at a home in the 100 block of 8th Avenue. According to investigators, Turquoise – a "family acquaintance," police said – was asked to leave the house multiple times, but he refused and stabbed the teenager before fleeing the scene ahead of arriving officers.

Investigators quickly tracked Turquoise to the Kaibeto area, where Navajo Police officers located and took him into custody on unrelated tribal charges.

Dig deeper:

Page Police detectives traveled to Tuba City to interview Turquoise, during which he admitted to his involvement in the fatal attack. A felony warrant for second-degree murder was issued, initiating an extradition process involving the U.S. Marshals Service to transfer him into state custody.

What they're saying:

Page Police credited the quick conviction to round-the-clock collaboration between local, county, federal and tribal law enforcement, including the Navajo Nation and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.

"Although today’s sentence marks the conclusion of the criminal case, the loss suffered by the victim’s family can never be replaced," Page Police stated Friday. "We continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers and hope this outcome provides them with a measure of justice and peace."