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Arizona car wash boss accused of preying on 17-year-old worker — he's already on probation for child abuse

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Surprise
Published July 23, 2026 4:36 PM MST
Published July 23, 2026 4:36 PM MST
article

Christian Bourn appears in court on July 23 after his arrest on multiple felony child sex charges. (Inset: Bourn's mugshot) (Maricopa County)

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old Surprise car wash manager on probation for child abuse was arrested after allegedly luring a 17-year-old employee to a Walmart parking lot for sex.
    • Court documents allege Christian Bourn manipulated the teenage subordinate following a recent breakup and sent her explicit photos via Snapchat.
    • Detectives booked Bourn on four felony charges after gathering biological evidence from the car and securing a confession during the interrogation.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A 27-year-old Surprise car wash manager who was already on probation for child abuse is facing multiple felony charges after police say he had sex with a 17-year-old subordinate to get back at her boyfriend.

What we know:

Christian Alexander Xaiver Bourn was arrested by Surprise police officers and booked into a Maricopa County jail on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child enticement — all felony charges. Court documents say Bourn used his position as a manager at the Cobblestone Auto Spa on Waddell Road to solicit the high-school victim, allegedly telling her that having sex would cure a medical infection she was experiencing before the hookup took place.

Timeline:

The investigation began on June 18 when a 17-year-old coworker called police to report the alleged abuse, saying that the victim had confided in her after an internal report to the business's human resources department went ignored. According to court records, the victim later disclosed during a forensic interview that Bourn had been making sexually suggestive comments to her for nearly a month prior to the June 11 incident in the parking lot of a Walmart off Prasada Gateway Avenue.

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Investigators also reviewed an explicit photo sent from Bourn’s Snapchat account and recorded a monitored call in which the victim confronted him using a pregnancy ruse — a claim Bourn allegedly never denied.

When taken into custody on July 21, Bourn initially denied any inappropriate contact with the teenager. Police noted that his story changed several times throughout the interrogation before he ultimately confessed to sending nude photos, knowing the victim was a minor and having sex with her in her car.

Dig deeper:

According to court records, the teen told investigators she was reeling from a recent breakup caused by cheating and agreed to the encounter to get back at her ex-boyfriend.

Bourn was actively serving probation for a prior child abuse conviction at the time of his arrest.

What's next:

Bourn remained in jail on Thursday on a $55,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Map of where police say the crime occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Maricopa County Superior Court records.

SurpriseCrime and Public Safety