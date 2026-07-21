Prescott Valley monsoon storm causes severe flooding and property damage

The Brief Heavy rain and wind caused severe flooding and property damage in Prescott Valley on Monday afternoon. Fast-moving water swept away cars, flooded homes with several inches of mud, and moved heavy storage containers yards downhill. The Red Cross is actively assisting affected residents, and sandbags are available for pickup at Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Station 53 on East Yavapai Road.



A large cleanup was underway in Prescott Valley Tuesday, after a strong storm swept through the area Monday. Neighbors living near Roundup and Viewpoint drives saw some of the biggest impacts.

What they're saying:

"It sounded like a huge wave crashing in," Prescott Valley resident Jamie Bostick said.

Fellow Prescott Valley resident Samuel Castillo said, "There was water just rushing towards the door."

A few cars up and floated away, landing almost a block from where they started. Some of the vehicles that stayed filled with water.

"Almost up to the door handles," Bostick said of the flooding around her car. "I have never ever seen Prescott Valley flood this bad."

The rushing surge even moved entire storage containers yards downhill.

"We had these storage containers that washed up and blocked our driveway here," Castillo said.

"We had about 4 inches of water in the house," Bostick added.

Layers of muck covered the floors of flooded homes 24 hours later.

"The water got up to here," Bostick said, pointing at the water line several inches up her front door. "As you can see, we have sludgy mud all over the inside of our house."

Big picture view:

With Red Cross volunteers going door to door, Red Cross Communications Manager Asher Furedy said the organization is "offering comfort, care and assistance, and doing what we can for those who've been affected by these floods."

As they face cars that won’t start and homes covered in mud, neighbors like Jamie Bostick say they’re at a loss for what to do.

"Last year has been really hard on us, and this is the last thing that we needed because now, like, we're struggling financially, you know, we're going to be without a place to live," Bostick said. "We need help and I don’t know how to go about it."

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What you can do:

Residents dealing with any damage, no matter how small, can dial 1-800-RED-CROSS to get help.

For anyone needing sandbags, they are available at Fire Station 53 on East Yavapai Road. There is a GoFundMe to help the Bostick family recover. You can donate here.