Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey catches fire at Mesa Gateway Airport

A U.S. Marine Corps military aircraft caught fire at Mesa Gateway Airport on July 19, prompting an emergency response from local firefighting crews.

What we know:

Mesa Fire & Medical Department units rushed to the airfield around 6 p.m. on July 19 after reports of a fire originating in one of the aircraft's engines.

Specialized Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting equipment was quickly deployed to the scene, where crews used advanced foam agents to smother the flames and bring the hazard under control. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported among the aircraft's crew or the responding firefighters.

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Ryan Smith, the Director of Communications and Government Relations for the Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, told FOX 10 that the aircraft was grounded as emergency teams secured the area.

On July 20, Marine Corps spokesperson 1st Lt. Callin Duffy stated, "We can confirm that an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft belonging to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced a ground mishap during a training exercise at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona on July 19, 2026. Upon startup and while still on the ground, the aircraft’s right nacelle caught on fire. The pilots and aircrew conducted an emergency shutdown in accordance with established procedure, and all personnel safely evacuated the aircraft. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation. No further details are available at this time."

What we don't know:

The cause of the engine fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the U.S. Marine Corps statement, correcting the name of the aircraft and branch of service.