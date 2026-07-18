Takeoff trouble: Allegiant flight forced to U-turn after hitting a bird over Phoenix

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The Brief An Allegiant Air flight was forced to turn around and return to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Saturday afternoon after striking a bird shortly after takeoff. The aircraft landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, where all passengers and crew safely deplaned. Allegiant dispatched a replacement aircraft to get travelers moving within the hour while the original plane was taken out of service for a maintenance inspection.



A Wichita-bound Allegiant Air flight was forced to make an emergency return to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Saturday afternoon after striking a bird shortly after takeoff.

What we know:

Allegiant Flight 694 departed the Mesa airport at about 3:30 p.m. on July 18, bound for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport but was forced to quickly turn back after smacking into an avian interloper. Airline officials told FOX 10 the plane landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, allowing passengers to deplane safely.

To get travelers to their destination, Allegiant dispatched a replacement aircraft that departed Saturday evening about an hour after the incident.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Allegiant Media Relations apologized for the inconvenience to passengers.

"The aircraft will be inspected by maintenance before it is returned to service in accordance with standard operating procedures," a spokesperson said. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priorities. We appreciate our customers' patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

What we don't know:

The exact species of bird is, ironically, still up in the air.