3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A toddler was pulled from a pool in critical condition at a north Scottsdale home on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the reported drowning at around 3 p.m. near 124th Street and Via Linda.
By the time firefighters and paramedics arrived, the 3-year-old boy had already been taken out of the pool, and someone was performing CPR on him. Paramedics provided medical attention to the boy before taking him to a hospital in critical condition.
What you can do:
Scottsdale Fire is encouraging parents to always have a water watcher who supervises children at all times in pools, as well as install barriers and self-latching gates around the pool. Officials are also encouraging people to learn CPR and have children wear life jackets approved by the Coast Guard.
Map of the area.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Scottsdale Fire Department.