3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

The Brief A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in a Scottsdale neighborhood on Shangri La Road. Someone was already performing CPR on the child before firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. on July 18. The Scottsdale Fire Department is urging pool safety measures, including using designated water watchers, installing self-latching gates, and learning CPR.



A toddler was pulled from a pool in critical condition at a north Scottsdale home on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the reported drowning at around 3 p.m. near 124th Street and Via Linda.

By the time firefighters and paramedics arrived, the 3-year-old boy had already been taken out of the pool, and someone was performing CPR on him. Paramedics provided medical attention to the boy before taking him to a hospital in critical condition.

What you can do:

Scottsdale Fire is encouraging parents to always have a water watcher who supervises children at all times in pools, as well as install barriers and self-latching gates around the pool. Officials are also encouraging people to learn CPR and have children wear life jackets approved by the Coast Guard.

Map of the area.