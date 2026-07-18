Arizona child sex predator sentenced to 247 years after 32 years on the run

The Brief Daniel Brewster has been sentenced to 247 years in prison following what could be the longest fugitive pursuit in Arizona history. Brewster was convicted in Tucson in 1992 of multiple charges including sexual conduct with a minor and molestation before spending over 32 years on the run. Cyber detectives in Ukraine tracked Brewster last year to a small village near Kyiv, following a global flight that included stops in Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.



In what could be the longest fugitive pursuit in Arizona history has come to a close after a child sex predator was finally sentenced after more than 32 years on the run, and his capture happened near a Ukrainian war zone.

The backstory:

Back in 1992, Daniel Brewster was convicted in Tucson of multiple charges, including sexual conduct with a minor and molestation. Brewster’s wife happened to run a daycare, and it was there that he preyed upon several toddlers.

The Victim's Story:

One of his victims, Angela Dunson, is telling her story for the first time.

"It talked about stuff that I’ve never talked about, even I do believe I didn’t talk about it back in the 90s. You know, about him locking me in his house and me having to, like, actually try to figure out how to get out, right? Because I was not strong enough to unlock the deadbolt. I wasn’t tall enough to open the door. So the only thing I could do was break the window. Nobody knows that happened except for me and him," Dunson said.

Dig deeper:

The FBI put him on the most wanted list in 1995, and even an appearance on America’s Most Wanted didn’t do enough to catch him. Authorities believe Brewster went around the world to evade capture, first going to Mexico, then New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Finally, last year, cyber detectives in Ukraine traced him to a small village near Kyiv.

What they're saying:

Angela Dunson was just a small child when Brewster abused her. Now a mother, she finally got to have the last word.

"There’s going to be a lot of healing in this whole process because it has brought up so much stuff, and all of my kids were in that court hearing, and my whole family, I had the whole courtroom full of family," Dunson said.

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What we don't know:

It is still unclear how Brewster was able to slip away from authorities for so long.

What's next:

A judge sentenced Brewster to serve 247 years in prison.