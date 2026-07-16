Son accused of murdering West Valley dad; judge orders $2M bond

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:12 PM MST until THU 8:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:55 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:23 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:33 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Pima County, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM MST until THU 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Mohave County, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, New River Mesa, West Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Aguila Valley, East Valley, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Flood Watch
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:34 PM MST until THU 7:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:46 PM MST until THU 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:54 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Son accused of murdering West Valley dad; judge orders $2M bond

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 16, 2026 4:31 PM MST
Published July 16, 2026 4:31 PM MST
article

Michael Lee Rodriguez (Maricopa County)

The Brief

    • A suspect has been identified one day after El Mirage Police launched a murder investigation.
    • Police said the victim and suspect are a father and son.
    • Investigators learned that Michael Rodriguez "lost it" after blaming his dad for a six-year prison stay.

El Mirage, Ariz. -  Police are accusing a man of murdering his own father in the West Valley.

What we know:

El Mirage Police responded to a home on North Luna Street around 7:30 a.m on July 15 after a state trooper reported finding a dead body under "suspicious" circumstances. Officers identified the victim as Salvador Ortiz Rivera Jr. and the suspect as his son, Micheal Lee Rodriguez.

Police arrested Rodriquez and booked him into a Maricopa County jail on second-degree murder and other felony charges. 

A judge has ordered a cash-only bond of $2 million.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the men's ages, nor how the victim died.

Dig deeper:

A witness described the body being left under a "carport-type structure." Investigators later found the victim underneath a plywood sheet on top of a concrete pit.

During an interview with the suspect, he had described the "beef" he had with his dad, according to police documents.

Police detailed the conversation: "He responded that he was not like his dad; he stated that he was good and that his dad put him in prison for not minding his business at the compound. He told me that he had spent six years in prison."

The suspect said the victim had been drinking, the two had started fighting and the suspect just "lost it" after being called "crazy" by the victim.

What's next:

The investigation is still open and coroners are trying to figure out the cause of death.

FOX 10 will update this story as new information comes in.

Map of the residential street where the body was found.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the El Mirage Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaNews