AZ Medicaid agency bans clinic over alleged fraud using AI, recruitment bonuses

The Brief Arizona's Medicaid agency terminated Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness over credible allegations of fraud and the use of ChatGPT for fake clinical notes. Former Newfound Hope CEO Denis Artiles is accused of secretly operating the Tuba City clinic and offering $500 recruitment bonuses for Native American patients. Artiles, CEO Coleen Chatter, and the clinic are banned from AHCCCS for five years.



There is another crucial development in a story first brought to light last month. The state’s Medicaid agency is cracking down on a behavioral health provider, and those linked to the clinic are facing credible allegations of fraud.

Arizona's Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) says the man behind the provider was operating behind the scenes and offering bonuses for the recruitment of Native American patients.

What we know:

It is known as the AHCCCS exclusion list, which bars participation in federal and state healthcare programs. Once a behavioral health provider’s suspension over credible allegations of fraud is upheld, they can be terminated by the state’s Medicaid agency. That is exactly what happened to Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, and it was quick.

Denis Artiles is a familiar name to the investigation, included in a letter from Arizona’s Health Care Cost Containment System, known as a notice of termination of a provider participation agreement aimed at Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness, located in Tuba City on tribal land. AHCCCS says Artiles is "actively involved" in the daily operations of the behavioral health provider, handling employee payroll and funding gas for transportation vehicles using money from his other company, Mountain Vista Health.

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The state is calling him out because he was the CEO of Newfound Hope, another terminated provider extensively reported on back in 2023. Newfound Hope had already been suspended in February 2023 over allegations of fraud, and a judge upheld the suspension a year later.

AHCCCS terminated Newfound Hope as a provider, which brings the focus to Coleen Chatter, the CEO of Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness. AHCCCS says she was supposed to disclose Artiles’ involvement, but failed to do so.

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From December 2025 through May 2026, the state paid Sacred Circles nearly $295,000 for services provided. As previously reported, the AHCCCS inspector general says Sacred Circles engaged in Medicaid fraud, billing for services that could not be provided as claimed. Investigators say Artiles was offering $500 bonuses for clients brought to Sacred Circles, and that staff used ChatGPT to generate clinical notes to copy and paste for billing purposes. The clinic did not have to be licensed by the state’s Department of Health because it was on tribal land, even while enrolled with AHCCCS.

What's next:

As of June 22, Artiles, Chatter, and Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness are excluded from participating in the AHCCCS Medicaid program for five years. At the federal level, they are also under investigation by the FBI, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.