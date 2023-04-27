These companion robots can help people with dementia find lost phones, keys
Researchers say they hope the technology could someday be used by anyone who frequently loses things, not just those with dementia.
Arizona cracks down on Medicaid, sober living home fraud targeting Native Americans: 'This is tragic'
The state of Arizona is cracking down on an alleged Medicaid fraud and a scheme that takes advantage of vulnerable Native Americans.
North Carolina GOP begins to override governor's veto on abortion ban bill
The vote came as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers debating laws to sharply limit abortion in North and South Carolina, two of the few remaining Southern states with relatively easy access.
3 appeals court judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal mifepristone appeal
The case involves a regulatory issue — whether the FDA's approval of abortion pill mifepristone, and subsequent actions making it easier to obtain, must be rolled back.
Men wanted as nurses amid ongoing nursing shortage
Amid a national shortage of nurses, more men are starting to join a field that is traditionally seen as one that is dominated by women.
Veozah, a new menopause drug for hot flashes, gets FDA approval
More than 80% of women experience hot flashes during menopause, the FDA noted.
Babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people
Critics warn that tweaking the genetic code this way could be a slippery slope that eventually leads to designer babies for parents
FDA weighs over-the-counter birth control pill
If approved, Opill would become the first contraceptive pill to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter onto store shelves or online.
Adderall, Ozempic, other drug shortages have no clear resolution and could exist for years, experts say
Unexpected manufacturing problems, demand spikes, and tightened ingredient supply lines have all contributed to the shortages, experts say.
Chipotle giving away free food to health care workers – here's how to enter
In honor of National Nurses Week in May, Chipotle is giving away 2,000 “Burrito Care Packages," featuring 50 entrée codes. All health care professionals can enter the giveaway.
Oliver's journey: Organ donation gives 4-year-old the gift of life
After 281 days in the hospital, Oliver finally went home with a new heart.
Arizona hospital near border preparing for Title 42's end, possible migrant surge
In Yuma, Arizona, which borders Mexico, only one hospital serves the permanent population and undocumented immigrants crossing.
Amazon axes 'Halo' fitness program: How to get a refund
Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1.
FDA approves first ever pill for fecal transplants
Currently, most fecal transplants are provided by a network of stool banks that have popped up at medical institutions and hospitals across the country.