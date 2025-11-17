Breast cancer survivor shares story of resilience and faith in new book

The Brief Breast cancer survivor and model Brooke Villone, diagnosed with aggressive Stage 3 triple-negative cancer, experienced a miraculous medical response, with her tumor disappearing after only five rounds of chemotherapy. Villone's oncologist called the rapid recovery a "dramatic" response, while Villone attributes the complete remission and healing to her strong faith and prayer, which she shares in her new book, "When God Met Me in the Fire."



Breast cancer survivor and model Brooke Villone is sharing her story of resilience in a new book, "When God Met Me in the Fire."

What we know:

Villone was a healthy, active model, wife and mother when she received the diagnosis of Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form.

"Nothing in my family. I actually discovered it on my own, so I’m very vocal with ‘give yourselves exams.’ It was marble-sized," Villone said. "They told me to come back six months later, and it was Stage 3 triple negative."

Despite the difficult news — "it was a punch to the gut," she said — Villone started chemotherapy the following week, continuing to work and model, often wearing a wig for runway shows.

After five rounds of chemotherapy, Villone's treatment took a miraculous turn.

"I did not feel my tumor," she said. An MRI confirmed the change: "No tumor seen."

Dig deeper:

Her oncologist, Dr. Clayton Polowy, confirmed the dramatic response, noting that while treatment methods have improved, Villone's case was unique.

"It was a really robust, dramatic response I’ve never seen," Dr. Polowy said. "I’ve never seen anything quite like 25% of the treatment. She called me and said, 'I don’t feel my breast tumor,' and I was hopeful, but then when I examined her, I called her breast surgeon and I said, 'I can’t feel this anymore.'"

Villone, who is in remission after a lumpectomy and radiation, attributes the extra healing boost to her faith.

"I prayed a lot, I got prayed over, my faith in God healed me," she said. "I got prayed over twice in tongues and felt something go through me. It was like my tumor was gone."

What's next:

Villone’s mission now is to encourage others battling cancer, helping them realize they are not alone.

She recently modeled at the "Give her Strength for the Fight Fashion Show," benefiting the HonorHealth Foundation and cancer care.

"I’m just so happy I am cancer free and I pray every day. Every day is a gift. I want to give people hope. God is good. Prayer works," she said.