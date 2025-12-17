Spencer's Place, employing adults with disabilities, pleas for community help

The Brief Karin York, founder of Spencer’s Place in Surprise, is seeking community help as her coffee shop faces potential closure due to low foot traffic and financial strain. The business employs 21 adults with disabilities to combat high unemployment rates in the community, providing staff with financial independence and professional training.



A local coffee shop that provides employment for adults with disabilities is turning to the community for support as it faces significant financial challenges.

What they're saying:

Karin York, a former special education teacher, founded Spencer’s Place in 2019 in Surprise. Named after her son, Spencer, who has Down syndrome, the shop was designed to combat a global unemployment rate that York says exceeds 80% for adults with disabilities.

"They’re not getting called for interviews, not getting hired," York said. Now, the business employs 21 adults with disabilities, accounting for 70% of its total staff.

The success of this Surprise location, on Waddell Road, led York to open a second shop in 2023 inside the Team4Kids building off Cotton Lane. However, two years later, York said low foot traffic and unforeseen circumstances have left the branch struggling to stay afloat.

"It has made it really hard to keep our doors open," York said. "We’re pretty desperate right now."

Big picture view:

For employees like George Granado, the job represents more than a paycheck. Granado said that without the shop, it is difficult for adults with disabilities to find and maintain steady work.

"It means a lot because I can actually have my own money and help out my family," Granado said.

York said she is determined to keep the business running to continue fostering interaction between the public and her staff. Despite the current financial strain, she remains a steadfast advocate for her employees.

"They deserve it," York said. "That’s a hill that I’ll stand proudly on all day long if I have to."

What you can do:

If you would like to donate to Spencer's Place, click here.

Click here for more information on Spencer's Place locations, its mission and how to contact them.