Advocates urge Arizona lawmakers to expand 'vulnerable adult' protections

The Brief Arizona seniors aged 70 and older face financial fraud losses nearly double those of any other age group, according to data from the Common Sense Institute. Advocates are urging the Arizona Legislature to expand the legal definition of a "vulnerable adult" to include everyone over age 65 to better protect seniors from deed theft and financial exploitation.



Senior citizens in Arizona continue to experience fraud at disproportionately high rates, with victims aged 70 and older seeing financial losses nearly double those of any other age group, according to the Common Sense Institute.

The data highlights a growing crisis advocates call a "silver tsunami," prompting calls for the Arizona Legislature to strengthen protections for the elderly.

What we know:

Tiffany Cooper, an advocate who has spent years seeking justice for a relative with dementia, said her family’s experience illustrates the gaps in current law.

Cooper alleged that a trusted individual with power of attorney status forged documents and stole assets, eventually selling the family home while it was in probate.

An investigation by Arizona Adult Protective Services concluded the individual was "exploiting a vulnerable adult by illegally or improperly using the vulnerable adult's resources" for personal profit.

Despite the findings, Cooper said legal hurdles have prevented her from recovering the home.

"My family member's deed was stolen and that's how all of this came about, but what are we doing to stop it?" Cooper asked.

Dig deeper:

Malea Madrid, owner of Consider It Done Seniors, said she frequently hears similar stories of seniors being manipulated into signing over deeds or bank accounts. Madrid is urging lawmakers to expand Arizona’s legal definition of a "vulnerable adult" to include all residents over age 65, regardless of their mental capacity.

Under current law, seniors who are deemed mentally competent often have no legal recourse if they are pressured into "willingly" signing documents, Madrid said.

"If you allow them to keep getting ripped off, who’s going to take care of them when they need help?" Madrid said.

What's next:

Despite findings from Arizona Adult Protective Services in September, the individual accused of exploiting Cooper’s relative is not listed on the Arizona Elder Abuse Registry. Cooper said she plans to continue seeking justice in the case.