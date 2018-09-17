Ovarian cancer survivors encourage discussion about disease video

Over the weekend, ovarian cancer survivors gathered for a first-of-it's-kind event, and the results were amazing. The group of more than 45 women got makeovers, won prizes, relaxed, but more importantly, did the one thing people aren't doing about the disease -- talking.

Integrative Therapies offer new approach to Cancer treatment video

A number of Cancer centers in the U.S. are using what is called "Integrative Medicine" - treatments like acupuncture and other unconventional treatment that are not typically seen at a hospital, as they use holistic approaches to help patients overcome the side effects of Cancer treatment. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.