Study: Vegan diet helps boost cancer treatments
A new study finds going vegan may help make chemotherapy treatments more effective for cancer patients. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1437-3
Teen returns to West Valley high school after battling cancer
Wednesday came a few weeks sooner than he expected, but senior Zach Hunzinger is beyond grateful to be back at Liberty High School this morning. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Paramedic befriends 5-year-old girl battling cancer
They say friendship knows no bounds and that's definitely true for one 5-year-old girl who is battling cancer. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
ASU scientists are using nanorobots to shrink cancerous tumors
Arizona State University scientists have figured out a way to fight cancer with tiny robots.
Camp Rainbow partners with Turf Paradise to give sick children a fun day at the track
Camp Rainbow is a yearly tradition at Turf Paradise. Young patients dealing with cancer or chronic blood disorders from Phoenix Children's Hospital are invited out to meet and ride the horses and ponies out at the track.
ASU professor awarded $6.4M grant to test canine cancer vaccines
A cancer vaccine for dogs developed right here in the Valley is ready to be put to the test. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Man battles Phoenix VA while battling cancer
The problems at the VA in Phoenix became a life-or-death battle for a local veteran battling Stage IV cancer. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Family whose son battled cancer helping to bring joy to those who are fighting the same battle
The Children's Cancer Network has been helping children and their families get through some of the toughest times for years. For this holiday season, the organization adopted 60 families this year to do all of their Christmas shopping, wrapping and delivering free of charge. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Organization creates charity tailgate for kids who've lost loved ones to cancer
A group of special kids were given the opportunity to see the Arizona Cardinals play at the University of Phoenix Stadium. This is all thanks to Liz Khoury, a woman who wanted to make a difference for them today.
Authorities: Queen Creek woman faked cancer charity, took money
Authorities say they've arrested a Queen Creek woman accused of starting a fake cancer charity and bilking some of its money.
Ovarian cancer survivors encourage discussion about disease
Over the weekend, ovarian cancer survivors gathered for a first-of-it's-kind event, and the results were amazing. The group of more than 45 women got makeovers, won prizes, relaxed, but more importantly, did the one thing people aren't doing about the disease -- talking.
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) has brain cancer, according to a statement released by the Senator's office. FOX 10's John Hook, Kari Lake, and Marc Martinez report, in team coverage.
Ailing teen helped create cancer app with valuable information for pediatric cancer patients
For families who have a child battling cancer, the situation can be overwhelming, and one Valley couple who lost their daughter to cancer is talking about an app that their daughter helped create. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Valley non-profit sees opportunity to help young cancer patients during the heat wave
They are plenty of ways to beat the heat this summer, but a local non-profit believes this heat wave can help them provide some relief for young cancer patients. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
5-year-old battling cancer gets huge surprise from Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken
It's a day this 5-year-old will most likely remember forever. "My name is Amy!" Amy Van Dyken said. "Is your name Ethan? It's so good to meet you!"
BREAST CANCER: Blood tests available that could catch the disease early
The key to treating Breast Cancer is to catch it early, and and researchers at Arizona State University (ASU) have made a major breakthrough, resulting in a test that could potentially save many lives. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Integrative Therapies offer new approach to Cancer treatment
A number of Cancer centers in the U.S. are using what is called "Integrative Medicine" - treatments like acupuncture and other unconventional treatment that are not typically seen at a hospital, as they use holistic approaches to help patients overcome the side effects of Cancer treatment. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Arizona non-profit teams with Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt to 'Strike Out Cancer'
A valley non-profit is teaming up with a big name in baseball to strike out cancer. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on how you can make a difference and win an autographed baseball from Arizona Diamondbacks player Paul Goldschmidt.
Girl said music helped her during chemo treatment
An eight-year-old who had to get chemo treatment for a rare cancer said the thing that helped her during treatment was music.
Valley man raises money for cancer-stricken friend
A man's quest to help his friend diagnosed with cancer -- this guy is going above and beyond to raise money and he's even willing to get your name tattooed on his body!