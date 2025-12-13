Caught on cam: Man points gun at Phoenix couple's door

The Brief A Phoenix couple was targeted by an unknown man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at their front door. The suspect, who remains unidentified, also slashed the tires of a vehicle in the couple's driveway before fleeing the scene. Police are actively searching for the man, and the couple has left their home due to safety concerns.



A terrifying moment for a Valley couple when a man showed up to their home, pointing a gun directly at the door. And it’s all caught on camera through their home security footage.

What we know:

The couple said they didn’t recognize the man at all, and have no clue if or why they were specifically targeted on the night after their wedding.

The incident happened near the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback. The couple looked at their Ring camera app after hearing someone aggressively knocking at their front door around 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.

That’s when they saw a man pointing a gun at the door.

That man is then seen on camera walking over to the driveway and puncturing the tires of one of their cars.

What they're saying:

"Oh, I was terrified. We were both terrified," the victim said. "We both were shaking like just that, like adrenaline rush of, like, are we about to die? Like, is this man trying to kill us?"

The man then headed to the driveway.

"We have another camera angle towards the garage door. He starts walking by my car and he just slashes the two tires on the driver's side."

Feeling too unsafe to stay home, the couple asked to remain anonymous.

"We ended up packing a bag and just leaving while the cops were still there," she said. "After we finished our report and we stayed with my in-laws for the night. And then today, we just don't feel safe staying at home. So we're getting out of here."

Dig deeper:

"At first we felt like it was targeted… We thought maybe, you know, he had seen us coming back from the wedding," the victim said. "Maybe it was some sort of robbery situation, and, I don't know, maybe he saw us bringing gifts in."

But the true motive is still unclear to the couple.

"He didn't try to break in at all. It just seemed like he wanted us to get the door open for him."

By the time Phoenix Police got to the home, the man was nowhere to be found. Police are still looking for him, and the couple fears he could come back.

"It's really nerve wracking. I don't feel safe staying at home. My husband and I are just — we don't feel safe at all," said the victim.

What's next:

The couple wants to warn the community about this man as Phoenix Police continue their investigation.

Map of the nearby incident location.