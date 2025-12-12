Six-year-old tests positive for cocaine and cannabis; New arrest in deadly Tempe shooting | Nightly Roundup

article

New arrest made in deadly Tempe Marketplace shooting; mother in trouble after child tests positive for cocaine and cannabis, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 12, 2025.

1. Update on Tempe Marketplace shooting investigation

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry)

Another person (pictured) has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at Tempe Marketplace that happened earlier this month.

The backstory:

According to Tempe Police, 19-year-old Dominic Baysinger and his girlfriend were meeting someone to complete an online sale when the shooting happened. Baysinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Trump, Clinton seen in newly-released Epstein estate photo

(House Oversight Democrats)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released more photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images of President Donald Trump, his close ally Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, and other powerful people.

What they're saying:

"These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world," House Oversight Democrats wrote on social media.

3. Viral video captures shocking act during food delivery

(Mark Cardin via Storyful)

Viral footage has captured the moment a DoorDash delivery driver may have pepper-sprayed a customer’s order during a delivery, according to local authorities and the company.

What we don't know:

The identity of the delivery driver has not been confirmed, and no arrests have been made, officials said.

4. Child tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

(Nashua Police Department)

A woman was charged with child endangerment and witness tampering after her daughter ingested a THC gummy and later tested positive for cannabinoids and cocaine, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

According to a release shared by police in New Hampshire, detectives learned the 6-year-old had been hospitalized following the ingestion and that her mother, Paige Goulet (pictured), allegedly told a witness not to cooperate with investigators.

5. Man found dead at Ahwatukee apartment complex

An overnight shooting at a luxury apartment complex in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix left a man dead.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with digital evidence of the incident to come forward.

