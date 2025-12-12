Man found dead in doorway of Ahwatukee apartment
AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - An overnight shooting at a luxury apartment complex in Ahwatukee left a man dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Allegro Luxury Apartments, near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the doorway of an apartment. The man had at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area is shut down due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with digital evidence of the incident to come forward. You can reach the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10's Dominique Newland, who reported live at the scene on Dec. 12, 2025.