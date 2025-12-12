Man found dead in doorway of Ahwatukee apartment

The Brief A man was found shot and killed on Dec. 12 at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard. The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police ask anyone with digital evidence on the incident to contact them at 602-262-6151.



An overnight shooting at a luxury apartment complex in Ahwatukee left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Allegro Luxury Apartments, near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the doorway of an apartment. The man had at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with digital evidence of the incident to come forward. You can reach the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Map of where the shooting happened