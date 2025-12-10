Cause of death released in Christopher Scholtes case

The Brief The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Dec. 10 that Christopher Scholtes, 38, who pleaded guilty to his daughter's 2024 hot car death, died Nov. 5 from carbon monoxide toxicity. Scholtes' manner of death was ruled a suicide and occurred on the same day he was scheduled to be taken into custody to begin a prison sentence for second-degree murder and child abuse.



The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the cause of death for the Arizona father who left his daughter in a hot car in 2024, resulting in her death.

On Dec. 10, the medical examiner's website stated that 38-year-old Christopher Scholtes died on Nov. 5 from carbon monoxide toxicity. His manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Christopher Scholtes

The backstory:

In July 2024, Christopher's daughter, 2-year-old Parker Scholtes, was found unresponsive in a car in Marana, which is in Pima County. He was arrested days after his daughter's death.

After the incident, the family moved to a Phoenix home where Christopher was eventually found dead.

Scholtes had appeared in court several times. A judge granted him permission to take a weeklong trip to Maui in May, though he was not allowed to have unsupervised contact with his two surviving children.

In October 2025, Christopher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a count of intentional/knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or physical injury.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said his guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement. He was going to face a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 30 years in prison.

He was scheduled to be taken into custody on Nov. 5, the day he died, and his sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.

"We expected to be in court this morning because the father had accepted a plea agreement to second-degree murder, which could have carried as much as 30 years in prison. We have been informed, and we have confirmed that the father took his own life last night," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said on Nov. 5. "This is obviously extraordinarily complicated, and we extend our deepest sympathies and sorrow to all the loved ones who have suffered the loss of this beautiful baby girl, and now another loss to his family."

