2 dead in crash on Loop 303 in Surprise, DPS says

The Brief Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Loop 303 in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed. The fatal crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Clearview Boulevard; the cause of the accident and the identities of the victims have not been released.



What we know:

The Dec. 9 three-car crash happened in the northbound lanes near Clearview Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

Two people died in the crash, and it's unknown if they were in the same car or separate ones.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash. No names have been released.

