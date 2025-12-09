Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in crash on Loop 303 in Surprise, DPS says

By
Published  December 9, 2025 2:49pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Loop 303 in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed.
    • The fatal crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Clearview Boulevard; the cause of the accident and the identities of the victims have not been released.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two people were killed in a crash on Loop 303 in Surprise on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The Dec. 9 three-car crash happened in the northbound lanes near Clearview Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

Two people died in the crash, and it's unknown if they were in the same car or separate ones.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash. No names have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

TrafficSurpriseNews