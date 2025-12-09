2 dead in crash on Loop 303 in Surprise, DPS says
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two people were killed in a crash on Loop 303 in Surprise on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
What we know:
The Dec. 9 three-car crash happened in the northbound lanes near Clearview Boulevard just before 1 p.m.
Two people died in the crash, and it's unknown if they were in the same car or separate ones.
What we don't know:
There's no word about what caused the crash. No names have been released.
Map of the area where the crash happened