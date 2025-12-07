Juvenile arrested for threatening Coronado High School: police

The Brief A juvenile boy was arrested for sending a one-sentence written threat to Coronado High School's social media account on Saturday. Police determined the threat was an isolated incident and the suspect did not have the means to carry out the threat. The suspect's identity and motive have not been released; an increased police presence is planned for the school on Monday.



A juvenile was arrested for sending a threat to Coronado High School over the weekend, according to police.

What we know:

A one-sentence written threat was sent to the school's social media account by a juvenile boy on Dec. 6.

Scottsdale Police determined that only the single person was involved in the threat, and it was not coordinated with others. The suspect was determined to "not have the means to physically carry out the written threats."

The there is a full-time School Resource Officer assigned to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, the police department said they will have an increased presence there on Monday, Dec. 8 to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

What they're saying:

"Both the Scottsdale Police Department and the Scottsdale Unified School District take all threats to the schools very seriously. This case was thoroughly investigated by detectives and patrol officers, resulting in the arrest of the suspect and the subsequent criminal charges they will face through the court system."

"No threat to carry out an act of violence at a school is acceptable, whether the person truly means it or not," police said. "Such threats are always investigated and will almost always result in an arrest and the suspect facing legal consequences. We recommend that no one participate in making threats to schools or forward or share threats they see online. If a threat to a school is posted online or on social media, the best course of action is to report it immediately to law enforcement."

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and motive were not released. It is unclear if the boy attends the school.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.