4-hour barricade situation at Scottsdale home leads to man's arrest: police

A 54-year-old man was arrested following a four-hour barricade situation in Scottsdale on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police responded to a report that the man forced his way into a woman's home near 70th Street and Willetta Street around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The man, later identified as 54-year-old Andrew Shadid allegedly assaulted the woman and threatened to set the home on fire with gasoline he had already poured inside the home. Shadid told her he would kill her and himself if officers showed up, the police department reported.

The backstory:

Police said there was an existing court order that prohibited Shadid from being at the woman's home.

Dig deeper:

The woman was able to get out of the home before officers arrive, leaving Shadid inside by himself.

Officers attempted to get the man to exit the home, before barricades were set up around the house and neighbors were evacuated. According to officials, despite numerous attempts to get Shadid to peacefully surrender, he would not respond to police and made no effort to surrender.

Around 3:45 p.m. the Scottsdale SWAT Team entered the home and found Shadid in a bedroom. He then claimed to be armed and a K-9 was deployed.

Shadid was then taken into custody and later taken to a nearby hospital with minimal injuries following a dog bite from the K-9. After being released, he was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault- violating a protective order, aggravated domestic violence, resisting arrest, assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct,

