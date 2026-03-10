NAU students death: Experts detail dangers of alcohol poisoning

The Brief Autopsy results for NAU student Colin Martinez revealed a blood alcohol level of .425%—more than five times the legal limit—following an alleged fraternity hazing event. Medical findings showed that the 18-year-old suffered from lung and brain swelling after four pledges were reportedly forced to consume two handles of vodka. Three fraternity members have been arrested for hazing, but the Coconino County Attorney’s Office has not yet announced if they will face formal charges.



The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office has released autopsy findings for 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student Colin Martinez, who died following a fraternity party allegedly tied to hazing.

The findings revealed a blood alcohol level of .425% at the time of his death—more than five times the legal limit.

What we know:

Medical experts are now breaking down what happens inside the body during alcohol poisoning and why it can turn deadly so quickly.

"A lot of folks think that if I drink alcohol regularly, that that's going to protect them against something like this," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family physician doctor with Family Medicine. "But a .425 in anybody can be deadly if you drink enough in too short a period of time."

The backstory:

A report by Flagstaff police says Martinez and three others pledging the Delta Tau Delta fraternity were given two handles of vodka to finish as a group throughout the evening. The report states the pledges were vomiting before even starting the second bottle.

Why you should care:

Dr. Carroll explained that if the body does not have enough time to clear the toxins from the alcohol, the entire system becomes overloaded.

"As you're drinking, that alcohol is raising the content in your blood," Carroll said. "Your heart starts to suffer; your heart probably starts to go into some arrhythmias where the heart is not beating correctly. The liver is overloaded, so that starts to have to be overworked. Your kidneys are overloaded with all this waste product that your body is trying to handle, and it just can't handle it."

Without a break or fluids, Carroll said the body begins to swell. In Martinez’s case, the autopsy showed lung and some brain swelling caused by fluid shifting from the bloodstream into the organs.

Dig deeper:

While a blood alcohol level exceeding .40 is shocking to many, David Bianchi, a lawyer specializing in hazing cases, said he sees these specific numbers far too often.

"I've had a number of cases exactly like this, with the exact same blood alcohol," Bianchi said. "Every time it happens, people say, 'This has got to be the last time, we can never let this happen again.' And unfortunately, it always happens again."

What's next:

Three members of Delta Tau Delta’s executive board; new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; vice president Ryan Creech, 20; and treasurer Riley Cass, 20, were arrested for hazing following the incident. The Coconino County Attorney's Office has yet to announce if they will move forward with formal charges.