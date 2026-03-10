New details in deadly helicopter crash; sharp divide over Iranian conflict | Nightly Roundup

article

From an initial report detailing the cause of the helicopter crash that killed two DPS members last month, to the divide in public opinion on military action in Iran, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

1. NTSB releases report on deadly helicopter crash involving DPS members

2. War on Iran amplifies generational divide over military action

3. Protests held over another proposed immigration detention center in Arizona

4. 18-month-old among 15 affected by apartment complex fire in Mesa

5. Pentagon: 140 troops injured since beginning of Iranian attacks

A look at your weather for tomorrow

