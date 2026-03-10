New details in deadly helicopter crash; sharp divide over Iranian conflict | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an initial report detailing the cause of the helicopter crash that killed two DPS members last month, to the divide in public opinion on military action in Iran, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
1. NTSB releases report on deadly helicopter crash involving DPS members
A mechanical failure, specifically a problem with the main rotor, caused the fatal DPS helicopter crash in Flagstaff, according to a preliminary NTSB report.
2. War on Iran amplifies generational divide over military action
Public opinion is sharply divided over military action in Iran, with 53% of voters opposing war and 74% against deploying "boots on the ground," according to a new Quinnipiac poll.
3. Protests held over another proposed immigration detention center in Arizona
Protesters gathered in Pima County on March 10 to oppose a federal plan to convert a former state prison into an ICE detention center housing over 500 men.
4. 18-month-old among 15 affected by apartment complex fire in Mesa
A large fire displaced 15 residents at a Mesa apartment complex near University Drive and Gilbert Road early Tuesday morning.
5. Pentagon: 140 troops injured since beginning of Iranian attacks
During a Pentagon briefing Tuesday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that "today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran."
A look at your weather for tomorrow
After starting the week with some rainfall, it will slowly heat back up as the storm system moves east. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can see temps in the 90s once again.
