New details in deadly helicopter crash; sharp divide over Iranian conflict | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 10, 2026 6:00pm MST
PHOENIX - From an initial report detailing the cause of the helicopter crash that killed two DPS members last month, to the divide in public opinion on military action in Iran, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

1. NTSB releases report on deadly helicopter crash involving DPS members

Cause of Flagstaff helicopter crash that killed 2 DPS members revealed in NTSB report
Cause of Flagstaff helicopter crash that killed 2 DPS members revealed in NTSB report

A mechanical failure, specifically a problem with the main rotor, caused the fatal DPS helicopter crash in Flagstaff, according to a preliminary NTSB report.

2. War on Iran amplifies generational divide over military action

Iran conflict: Veterans clash over morality, motives of potential war
Iran conflict: Veterans clash over morality, motives of potential war

Public opinion is sharply divided over military action in Iran, with 53% of voters opposing war and 74% against deploying "boots on the ground," according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

3. Protests held over another proposed immigration detention center in Arizona

Protesters rally against proposed ICE detention center at former Arizona prison
Protesters rally against proposed ICE detention center at former Arizona prison

Protesters gathered in Pima County on March 10 to oppose a federal plan to convert a former state prison into an ICE detention center housing over 500 men.

4. 18-month-old among 15 affected by apartment complex fire in Mesa

Mesa apartment fire displaces 15, sends toddler to hospital
Mesa apartment fire displaces 15, sends toddler to hospital

A large fire displaced 15 residents at a Mesa apartment complex near University Drive and Gilbert Road early Tuesday morning.

5. Pentagon: 140 troops injured since beginning of Iranian attacks

About 140 US troops wounded in Iran war, 8 severely, Pentagon says
About 140 US troops wounded in Iran war, 8 severely, Pentagon says

During a Pentagon briefing Tuesday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that "today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran."

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/10/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/10/26

After starting the week with some rainfall, it will slowly heat back up as the storm system moves east. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can see temps in the 90s once again.

Get the Full Forecast

