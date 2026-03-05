6 arrested in deadly parking lot shooting at Phoenix Costco

The Brief Jabes Gurrola, 19, died after he was found shot on Feb. 8 in the parking lot of a Costco near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue. On March 5, Phoenix Police announced six suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting. All six suspects are accused of murder.



Multiple arrests have been made after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Phoenix Costco.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Feb. 8 in the parking lot of a Costco near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Jabes Gurrola with at least one gunshot wound. Gurrola died at the scene.

On March 5, police announced the arrests of six suspects:

Nicholas Estrada, 44

Junior Raybourn, 25

William Salas-Mares, 19

Aarion January, 18

Two teenage suspects

From left to right: Nicholas Estrada, Junior Raybourn, William Salas-Mares, and Aarion January. (MCSO)

Police say January was arrested on Feb. 15. The other suspects were arrested weeks later after multiple search warrants were served in the Valley.

Each suspect is accused of multiple charges, including murder.

Map of area where the shooting happened: