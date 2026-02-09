Police identify 19-year-old man killed in Phoenix Costco parking lot

The Brief Phoenix Police identified 19-year-old Jabes Gurrola as the man found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a Costco parking lot near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue. Investigators are searching for one or more suspects who fled the scene before officers arrived shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 8. Authorities are offering a reward for information through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Phoenix Police have identified a 19-year-old as the man found shot to death in a car at a Phoenix Costco parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a Feb. 8 shooting report at a Costco found Jabes Gurrola with at least one gunshot wound inside a car shortly after 4:10 p.m. The shooting happened in the store's parking lot near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.

"The fire department arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased," police said. "The suspect or suspects fled the area before police arrived."

What's next:

Investigators are working to find out who was involved and what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the shooting happened