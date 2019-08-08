Growing program puts air quality specialists on wildfires
Among the hundreds of firefighters, aircraft and engines dispatched to a northern Arizona wildfire were two women whose focus wasn't on flames, but smoke.
Knife-wielding man dies after fall off moving car in Arizona
Authorities in northern Arizona say they're investigating the death of a man who fell off the roof of a moving car following a struggle.
Expansion planned for campground south of Grand Canyon
A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger. The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan.
US judge blocks Canadian company's copper mine project in Arizona
A federal judge has overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for a new copper mine in southeastern Arizona in a decision that comes amid a larger battle across the West over the use of public lands for mining.
Bedrock City sold; owners intend to keep a bit of the Flintstones in the new attraction
It's been a popular roadside attraction for decades, but after 50 years, Bedrock City, Arizona was about to close.
Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected
It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is also speaking out. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Containment figures rise as firefighters continue to battle Museum Fire north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation
A wildfire being allowed to burn on the Arizona Strip north of the Grand Canyon has grown to 2.6 square miles (7 square kilometers) within a much larger planning area where public-land managers say the fire is removing excess vegetation from the forest floor.
Fire officials give media tour of the front lines of the Museum Fire in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - FOX 10 photojournalist Joe Tillman got a closer look at the damage the Museum Fire is causing. Fire crews took the media on a tour of the front lines.
Museum Fire continues to burn north of Flagstaff; emergency declared
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
NAU experts are anxious to study impact of Museum Fire on the area
As the Museum Fire continues to burn north of Flagstaff and cause concern for those who live nearby, experts are curious on the impact the fire will have on the area. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Rain forecast prompts concerns over flooding in Flagstaff area
Rain in the forecast this week could bring some relief to efforts in containing the Museum Fire, but it could also cause a new problem with flooding. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Museum Fire continues to grow north of Flagstaff; evacuation ordered
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Flagstaff residents concerned as Museum Fire continues to burn
As the Museum Fire continues to grow, so does the concern in the community of Flagstaff. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Museum Fire ignites north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
FBI looking for woman missing within the boundaries of the Navajo reservation
Officials with the FBI are asking for the public's help Thursday, as they search for a Native American woman who was last seen in late June within the boundaries of the Navajo Reservation.
Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
Arizona waterfall featured in Beyoncé 'Lion King' video
For a few hours, Beyoncé had a famed blue-green waterfall in northern Arizona to herself.
AZ Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery
Arizona Game and Fish officials are collaborating with a Flagstaff-based brewery, in an effort to raise awareness for wildlife conservation. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.