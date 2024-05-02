Man wanted in deadly Navajo Nation shooting arrested

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in a small community north of Flagstaff has been arrested.

The shooting happened on April 29 on the Navajo Nation in Cameron. One person died and two others were injured. None of the victims were identified.

A shelter-in-place order was temporarily put in place for residents near the Cameron Chapter House and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Navajo Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Derick Myron, who allegedly fled the area after the shooting.

Derick Myron

Myron was considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities believed he was driving a 2017 Ford pickup truck with a personalized Arizona Navajo Nation license plate reading SLAVK.

On May 2, police said Myron was taken into custody in Tuba City. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

Map of Cameron, AZ