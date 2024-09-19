Inmate sneaks across floor in attempted sexual assault at Maricopa County jail
TEMPE, Ariz. - A shocking incident caught on camera at a Maricopa County jail of an inmate sneaking past a security guard to reach the facility's female side.
This happened back in April at the Maricopa County intake facility.
Justin Avery was held there for allegedly assaulting multiple women at ASU's Tempe campus.
Court documents say Avery dropped his pants behind a sleeping inmate.
Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:
He was stopped when another woman spotted him and screamed, alerting security guards.
According to the documents, he later admitted he planned to sexually assault her.
(Maricopa County jail security camera footage)
In response, MCSO says they've added mirrors to better monitor blind spots and they are working to ensure this doesn't happen again.
Avery was charged with an additional count of sexual assault and is reportedly due in court next week.