AZ couple pleads guilty to fraud; missing woman believed to be 'in imminent danger' | Nightly Roundup

Missing 19-year-old believed to be ‘in imminent danger’; new details in Pinetop woman's murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, December 29, 2025.

1. Missing woman believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriffs in one Texas county indicated that authorities believe a 19-year-old (pictured) who went missing on Christmas Eve is "in imminent danger."

The backstory:

A December 24 Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post noted, "[Camila Mendoza Olmos] was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location."

2. New details in Pinetop woman's murder released

(Imperial County Sheriffs Office)

Sheriff's officials in Navajo County gave more details today in connection with a murder case that allegedly involved a farming mogul out of California.

Timeline:

Officials say 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti was found shot on Dec. 5, and she died while she was being taken to the hospital. The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Michael Abatti (pictured) of El Centro, Calif., was arrested in connection with Kerri's death. Abatti was Kerri's estranged husband, and the two were in divorce proceedings at the time of Kerri's death.

3. Fiery weekend crash turns deadly

Three people died over the weekend in a fiery crash along an East Valley freeway.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when first responders got to the scene, they found a 2019 Kia Sorento and a 2003 Toyota Matrix in the HOV lane fully engulfed in flames.

4. Lake Havasu City couple pleads guilty to fraud charges

We have learned that a Lake Havasu City couple who was facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges has pleaded guilty to some of the charges as part of a plea agreement.

What's next:

Per officials with the U.S. Justice Department, Fred and Mary Blakley are scheduled to be sentenced in April 2026. The two could be sentenced to decades behind bars, according to court documents.

5. Weekend standoff ends with suspect's arrest

(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Scottsdale Police say they arrested 27-year-old Vaughn Hanson (pictured) in connection with a barricade situation on Sunday that lasted for over an hour.

What we know:

Per investigators, the incident happened in a neighborhood near Cheery Lynn Road and 68th Street. Police began to receive calls at around 1:00 p.m., after neighbors heard gunshots from inside Hanson's home.

"Police responded and quickly established containment around the suspect’s home. While responding officers were getting into position, Hanson began shooting at them from inside his home," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement.

