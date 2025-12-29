3 killed in fiery crash on Loop 202

The Brief Three people died in a crash on Dec. 27 along the eastbound Red Mountain Loop 202 near McDowell Road. The victims have not been identified. DPS believes one of the vehicles involved was traveling in the wrong direction prior to the crash.



Three people died over the weekend in a fiery crash along an East Valley freeway.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 along the eastbound Red Mountain Loop 202 near McDowell Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when first responders got to the scene, they found a 2019 Kia Sorento and a 2003 Toyota Matrix in the HOV lane fully engulfed in flames.

Once the flames were extinguished, three people were found dead inside the vehicles.

"Due to the fire, the victims and vehicles were not identifiable," DPS said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe one of the vehicles involved was traveling in the wrong direction prior to the crash.

The freeway was shut down, but it has since been reopened.

What's next:

DPS says the victims will be identified by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.