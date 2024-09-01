Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
6
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:45 PM MST, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River

Arizona Photo of the Day - September 2024

By
Published  September 1, 2024 3:37pm MST
Arizona Photo Galleries
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

As we inch closer to the end of summer, we're sure our wild friends outdoors are enjoying cooler overnight lows. Thanks so much to Stephanie Meier for sharing this photo of a coyote in Cave Creek!

Want to be featured in our Photo of the Day segment?

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views.

If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00 a.m. hour, on social media, and in our Photo of the Day gallery at https://www.fox10phoenix.com/photos.

Click here to send us your photo.

If you send a photo via email or social media, please add details about the content. We will also need your permission to share the images with our audience.

Scroll down this page for more Arizona scenery from FOX 10 viewers and check back daily for updates! Click here for a monthly archive.