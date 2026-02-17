Nancy Guthrie: DNA profile found on glove did not match anyone in CODIS system

The Brief DNA from a glove that was found on the side of the road two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home did not match anyone in the national database, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. Investigators believe the glove matched ones worn by a masked suspect who was caught on surveillance video outside Guthrie's Tucson-area home. The FBI has increased its reward in the case to $100,000, as the search for Nancy remains ongoing.



DNA from a glove that was found two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home did not match anyone in the CODIS system, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told FOX 10.

After the glove was found, it was sent to Florida for testing. The glove was then sent back to Arizona to be re-tested before it was entered into CODIS.

CODIS, the combined DNA index system, is an FBI-managed program and software suite that operates local, state and national DNA databases to identify suspects and link violent crimes.

Investigators believe the glove appeared to match those that were worn by a masked person caught on surveillance video outside Guthrie's home.

The sheriff's department says other DNA evidence found at Guthrie's home is also being analyzed.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

On Feb. 16, Sheriff Nanos said Guthrie's family members were "cleared as possible suspects."

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen