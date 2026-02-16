Nancy Guthrie: FBI awaits confirmation of DNA results from glove found in search

The Brief Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos officially cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family members as suspects Monday, calling them "victims" and noting they have been fully cooperative during the 16-day search for the missing 84-year-old. Investigators are awaiting DNA results from a male profile found on a glove recovered near Guthrie's home, which will be run through the national CODIS database to check for potential matches with convicted felons. The FBI is investigating a fourth reported ransom email while the Sheriff's Department works with Walmart to trace an Ozark Trail backpack, an exclusive store brand worn by the suspect in surveillance footage.



The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie entered its 16th day Monday, Feb. 16, as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos officially cleared her family members and their spouses as suspects.

What we know:

Nanos emphasized that the Guthrie family has been "nothing but cooperative" throughout the investigation. He pushed back against public speculation, describing the family as victims of the ordeal.

Investigators are now pivoting toward forensic evidence and a potential ransom motive. TMZ reported a fourth ransom email was sent by an individual claiming to know the identity of a suspect involved in Guthrie’s alleged kidnapping.

Evidence remains centered on a glove discovered in the brush near North Campbell Avenue, roughly two miles from Guthrie’s home. Authorities confirmed the glove contains the DNA profile of an unknown male.

The FBI received preliminary forensic results over the weekend. Experts say the profile will be entered into CODIS, the national DNA database, to check for matches against convicted felons.

What they're saying:

"Best case scenario could be somebody that was arrested at some point in the past and CODIS gets a hit," said Daniel Ramos, a retired assistant special agent in charge with the FBI’s El Paso field office.

However, Ramos warned that if the DNA is degraded, the lead could go cold. He noted that investigative genetic genealogy remains an option to identify relatives of the suspect through public databases.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is also working with Walmart management to trace a specific piece of evidence. While much of the suspect’s clothing is widely available, Nanos said the Ozark Trail backpack worn by the subject in surveillance footage is sold exclusively at Walmart.

Authorities reiterated that Guthrie's disappearance was not a "burglary gone wrong" and that the investigation remains "very active."

Outside the Guthrie home, a makeshift memorial of yellow flowers continues to grow as the community awaits updates.

Full statement from the FBI on the gloves

"The gloves found approximately 2 miles from the Guthrie residence in a field near the side of the road were packaged up by PCOS and sent overnight on 2/12 and they arrived at their private lab in Florida on 2/13. The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on 2/14 and are awaiting quality control and official confirmation today before putting unknown male profile into CoDIS, the national database unique to the bureau. This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA. Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house. Most of them were searchers’ gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video. The FBI has and will continue to provide assistance on whatever timeline is provided to us."

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie’s location or an arrest in the case. The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.