Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 16 latest updates

The Brief Feb. 16 marks the sixteenth day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Over the weekend, authorities said they are awaiting final lab results for a glove found near the Guthrie residence that appears to match the suspect's glove in the surveillance video. The FBI increased its reward in the case to $100,000, as the search for Nancy remains ongoing.



The FBI now has a tip line in an online form.

What happened over the weekend?

Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea on Instagram for the safe return of Nancy, speaking to "whoever has her."

"I wanted to come on and... It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

Featured article

On Feb. 15, the FBI released a statement saying that a glove recovered roughly two miles from the Guthrie residence appear to match the suspect's gloves in the surveillance camera from her front doorbell the night of her disappearance.

Featured article

"The gloves found approximately 2 miles from the Guthrie residence in a field near the side of the road were packaged up by PCOS and sent overnight on 2/12 and they arrived at their private lab in Florida on 2/13. The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on 2/14 and are awaiting quality control and official confirmation today before putting unknown male profile into CoDIS, the national database unique to the bureau. This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA. Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house. Most of them were searchers’ gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video. The FBI has and will continue to provide assistance on whatever timeline is provided to us," the FBI said to FOX 10.

Dig deeper:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX 10 that the man detained in a traffic stop outside the Culver's restaurant on Feb. 13 was investigators' person of interest, and was cooperative. While the warrant was executed at a home near E. Orange Grove Rd. and N. First Ave. based on a lead, no arrests were made. One person was questioned following a traffic stop, but they were not arrested.

"The source says after receiving a tip, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms. The source said a warrant had been served," read a portion of a report. "The source cautioned that during a warrant execution, ‘technically everyone is detained.’"

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen