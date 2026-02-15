Savannah Guthrie releases new video to 'whoever has her': 'It's never too late'

The Brief Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea on Sunday for the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, as the suspected abduction enters its third week. "I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone," she said in part. The FBI announced that DNA from a glove found two miles from the Tucson home appears to match the masked suspect seen on surveillance.



Savannah Guthrie has released a new video on Instagram, as the disappearance of her mother Nancy Guthrie enters its third week.

The host of NBC's "Today" show shared the new message on Sunday evening, pleading to "whoever has her or knows where she is," saying "it's never too late."

Full transcription of her message

"I wanted to come on and... It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

The video was captioned, "bring her home. it’s never too late to do the next right thing."

The backstory:

This is the fifth video Savannah has released on her Instagram, sending a message to the suspect or individuals involved. She released four other videos since her mom's disappearance, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron.

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

Dig deeper:

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday, Feb. 15, that out of several gloves recovered during the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, one appears to match the gloves of the suspect seen on surveillance footage. They said about 16 gloves were recovered near the home, though most were determined to be discarded and left behind by search teams canvassing the area.

"The gloves found approximately 2 miles from the Guthrie residence in a field near the side of the road were packaged up by PCOS and sent overnight on 2/12 and they arrived at their private lab in Florida on 2/13. The FBI received preliminary results yesterday on 2/14 and are awaiting quality control and official confirmation today before putting unknown male profile into CoDIS, the national database unique to the bureau. This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA. Investigators collected approximately 16 gloves in various areas near the house. Most of them were searchers’ gloves that they discarded in various areas when they searched the vicinity. The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video. The FBI has and will continue to provide assistance on whatever timeline is provided to us," the FBI said to FOX 10.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.