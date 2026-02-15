Suspect armed with knife shot by Bullhead City Police

The Brief A knife-wielding suspect was hospitalized after being shot by Bullhead City police Saturday night following a brief foot pursuit near Camino Del Rio Drive. The incident began when a caller reported being flagged down by a man who claimed to have burglarized a home while armed with a knife. The suspect’s identity and current condition have not been released.



A suspect armed with a knife was shot by officers in Bullhead City late Saturday night.

What we know:

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, police received a caller from the area of Camino Del Rio Drive.

The caller was allegedly flagged down by a knife-wielding suspect who told them he burglarized a home. The suspect failed to comply despite verbal commands.

After a brief foot chase with the suspect, who was seen holding the knife and advancing toward the officers, they fired their weapons. No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in Bullhead City, before being flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect or officers involved were not released. The suspect's current condition is unknown.

Police did not reveal what led up to the shooting or the alleged home burglary.

What they're saying:

"As standard protocol in officer-involved shooting incidents, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and an outside agency will be handling the investigation," the police department said.

What's next:

The Lake Havasu City Police Department will take over the investigation.

Map of the nearby area of where the incident occurred.