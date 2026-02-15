FBI awaiting DNA results in Nancy Guthrie case, armed suspect shot by AZ officers | Nightly Roundup

article

From gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie's home being tested for a DNA match to the suspect's gloves worn in the doorbell camera, to a search and rescue dog retiring from the Phoenix Fire Department after eight years of service, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 15, 2026.

1. FBI awaiting lab results to confirm DNA match on recovered gloves

Featured article

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search

Featured article

3. Knife-wielding suspect shot by officers in western Arizona

Featured article

4. Meet Talon: A search and rescue dog retiring after eight years of service

Featured article

5. Community rings in the Chinese New Year in downtown Phoenix

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast