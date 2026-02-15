FBI awaiting DNA results in Nancy Guthrie case, armed suspect shot by AZ officers | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie's home being tested for a DNA match to the suspect's gloves worn in the doorbell camera, to a search and rescue dog retiring from the Phoenix Fire Department after eight years of service, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 15, 2026.
1. FBI awaiting lab results to confirm DNA match on recovered gloves
An FBI spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday that out of several gloves recovered during the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, a pair appears to match the gloves of the suspect seen on surveillance footage, and it's testing to confirm a DNA match.
2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search
Feb. 15 marks the 15th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.
3. Knife-wielding suspect shot by officers in western Arizona
A knife-wielding suspect was hospitalized after being shot by Bullhead City police following a brief foot pursuit near Camino Del Rio Drive.
4. Meet Talon: A search and rescue dog retiring after eight years of service
Talon, a veteran search and rescue dog, is retiring from the Phoenix Fire Department after eight years of saving lives locally and nationally.
5. Community rings in the Chinese New Year in downtown Phoenix
A Lunar New Year celebration is underway for the Year of the Fire Horse at Heritage and Science Park.
A look at your weather
The sunny and dry weather over the weekend is coming to an end. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the cloudy and wet conditions we can expect at the start of the week.
