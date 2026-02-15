Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau

FBI awaiting DNA results in Nancy Guthrie case, armed suspect shot by AZ officers | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 15, 2026 5:48pm MST
PHOENIX - From gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie's home being tested for a DNA match to the suspect's gloves worn in the doorbell camera, to a search and rescue dog retiring from the Phoenix Fire Department after eight years of service, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 15, 2026.

1. FBI awaiting lab results to confirm DNA match on recovered gloves

Nancy Guthrie: Gloves found with DNA appears to match suspect's gloves in surveillance
Nancy Guthrie: Gloves found with DNA appears to match suspect's gloves in surveillance

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday that out of several gloves recovered during the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, a pair appears to match the gloves of the suspect seen on surveillance footage, and it's testing to confirm a DNA match.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 15 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 15 latest updates

Feb. 15 marks the 15th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

3. Knife-wielding suspect shot by officers in western Arizona

Suspect armed with knife shot by Bullhead City Police
Suspect armed with knife shot by Bullhead City Police

A knife-wielding suspect was hospitalized after being shot by Bullhead City police following a brief foot pursuit near Camino Del Rio Drive.

4. Meet Talon: A search and rescue dog retiring after eight years of service

Search and rescue dog with Phoenix Fire retires after nearly a decade
Search and rescue dog with Phoenix Fire retires after nearly a decade

Talon, a veteran search and rescue dog, is retiring from the Phoenix Fire Department after eight years of saving lives locally and nationally.

5. Community rings in the Chinese New Year in downtown Phoenix

Arizona celebrates the Chinese New Year in downtown Phoenix

Arizona celebrates the Chinese New Year in downtown Phoenix

A Lunar New Year celebration is underway for the Year of the Fire Horse at Heritage and Science Park. 

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/15/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/15/26

The sunny and dry weather over the weekend is coming to an end. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the cloudy and wet conditions we can expect at the start of the week. 

