New details on Nancy Guthrie search; concerns over weight loss medication | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Authorities release new details amid ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; researchers raise concern over weight loss medication; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 13, 2026.
1. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search
Investigators entered the 13th day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her Tucson-area home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents within 2 miles for any surveillance footage they "deem out of the ordinary or important."
2. TMZ receives new demand note in Guthrie case
TMZ is reporting that a person who sent them two previous requests for money in exchange for the identity of the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has returned with an even bigger demand.
3. Pima County Sheriff refutes rift rumors in Guthrie case
In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos answered many questions about the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, including allegations of infighting between local law enforcement and the FBI.
4. Analyst expresses surprise over gubernatorial campaign suspension announcement
A political analyst in the Phoenix area said he is "just frankly surprised" with Karrin Taylor Robson's decision to suspend her second campaign for Arizona's highest office.
5. Researchers raising concerns over weight loss medication
Researchers are raising flags about GLP-1 weight-loss medications potentially increasing the risk of a rare disease.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting a rather dry Valentine's Day weekend for Arizona. Meanwhile, there's a chance for rain early next week.
