New details on Nancy Guthrie search; concerns over weight loss medication | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 13, 2026 7:39pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Authorities release new details amid ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; researchers raise concern over weight loss medication; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 13, 2026.

1. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates

Investigators entered the 13th day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her Tucson-area home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents within 2 miles for any surveillance footage they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

2. TMZ receives new demand note in Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new, bigger demand for money in exchange for suspect's identity
Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new, bigger demand for money in exchange for suspect's identity

TMZ is reporting that a person who sent them two previous requests for money in exchange for the identity of the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has returned with an even bigger demand.

3. Pima County Sheriff refutes rift rumors in Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: Pima County Sheriff refutes FBI rift rumors
Nancy Guthrie: Pima County Sheriff refutes FBI rift rumors

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos answered many questions about the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, including allegations of infighting between local law enforcement and the FBI.

4. Analyst expresses surprise over gubernatorial campaign suspension announcement

2026 Election: Political analyst 'surprised' with Karrin Taylor Robson's campaign suspension
2026 Election: Political analyst 'surprised' with Karrin Taylor Robson's campaign suspension

A political analyst in the Phoenix area said he is "just frankly surprised" with Karrin Taylor Robson's decision to suspend her second campaign for Arizona's highest office.

5. Researchers raising concerns over weight loss medication

Popular weight-loss drugs linked to rare 'pirate disease,' researchers warn
Popular weight-loss drugs linked to rare 'pirate disease,' researchers warn

Researchers are raising flags about GLP-1 weight-loss medications potentially increasing the risk of a rare disease.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast - 2/13/26 to 2/14/26

We are expecting a rather dry Valentine's Day weekend for Arizona. Meanwhile, there's a chance for rain early next week.

Get the Full Forecast

