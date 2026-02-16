Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives another email demanding money in exchange for suspect's identity

Updated  February 16, 2026 11:13am MST
Nancy Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

The Brief

    • TMZ says that they have received another demand for money in exchange for the identity of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case.
    • The media outlet has received four letters from the same person. In the last two letters, the sender asked for $50,000 in bitcoin.
    • Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31. Authorities believe she was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward in the case.

TUCSON, Ariz. - TMZ says they've received another email from a man demanding money in exchange for the identity of the person responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

What we know:

On Feb. 16, TMZ reported receiving a fourth email from the man, who says he wants $50,000 in bitcoin in return for the information. According to binance.com, one bitcoin is worth nearly $68,000.

"The email -- with the same bitcoin account as the other 3 notes -- says in part, ‘I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them,’" TMZ said.

The sender of the email claims he does not want to come forward with the information because of a past burglary conviction.

Dig deeper:

Last week, TMZ reported receiving an email from the same person, who said he was contacting TMZ because he didn't trust law enforcement.

"He's essentially using TMZ as an intermediary, telling authorities -- you don't trust me, and I don't trust you," TMZ said.

In that email, the sender also demanded $50,000 in bitcoin.

TMZ also received two other messages from the same person, on Feb. 11 and 12. In both messages, the monetary demand was reported to be one bitcoin.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, who is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

Over the weekend, authorities said they were awaiting final lab results for a glove found near the 84-year-old's residence that appears to match the masked suspect's glove in the surveillance video.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an article posted to TMZ's website on Feb. 16, 2026, and previous FOX 10 reports.

