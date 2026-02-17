Expand / Collapse search
‘Just let her go’: Sheriff issues plea to suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

By
Published  February 17, 2026 3:31pm MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nancy Guthrie: Sheriff sets record straight on FBI, evidence rumors (full interview)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed recent rumors regarding the handling of evidence and his department's relationship with federal authorities in an interview following recent developments in a high-profile investigation.

The Brief

    • DNA testing on a glove found two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home yielded no matches in the FBI’s national database, though Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says investigators may now use forensic genetic genealogy to identify the unknown male.
    • The search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has entered its third week, with 400 personnel focusing on field efforts and data from a pacemaker that disconnected the night she disappeared.
    • Sheriff Nanos issued a direct plea to potential suspects to release Guthrie at a hospital or park, maintaining that the investigation remains a rescue mission.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Genetic testing on a glove found two miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie has yielded no matches in the FBI’s national DNA database, marking a setback on the 17th day of the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Despite the lack of a hit in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos maintained optimism Tuesday, insisting the investigation remains a rescue operation rather than a recovery mission.

Sheriff Nanos Stays Optimistic:

"You have no proof, nobody does, that she’s not [alive]," Nanos said. "I’m going to have that faith. Sometimes that hope is all we have."

The glove, which investigators say resembles those worn by a suspect seen on Guthrie’s doorbell camera, was processed at a private lab in Florida before being entered into the federal database late Monday. While the direct search produced no immediate identity, Nanos said investigators may now pursue forensic genetic genealogy to identify potential relatives of the unknown male who wore the glove.

Attention now shifts back to DNA evidence recovered from Guthrie's home, which remains under analysis.

Detectives also continue to analyze data from Guthrie’s pacemaker, which disconnected from her phone on Feb. 1, the night she disappeared. Investigators are collaborating with the device manufacturer and medical experts to narrow down search areas in the field.

Nancy Guthrie: DNA from glove yields no match

We have learned from a one-on-one interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos that the DNA profile recovered from a glove found 2 miles away from Guthrie's home did not register a hit in the CODIS system.

‘400 people out there in the field’

The search has entered its third week, raising concerns about Guthrie’s health, as she requires daily medication for a heart condition. When asked when the mission might transition to a recovery effort, Nanos pointed to the 400 personnel currently deployed in the field.

"My team, 400 people out there in the field today, woke up this morning and went out there with the hope and the belief that they’re going to find Nancy, and she’s going to be OK," Nanos said.

The sheriff also issued a direct plea to the person responsible for Guthrie's disappearance.

"Just let her go. It will work out better for you in the long run," Nanos said. "Take her to a park. Take her to the hospital. Just let her go."

Nanos reaffirmed that the Guthrie family is being treated strictly as victims in the case, a designation he said was made early in the investigation despite announcing that everyone was on the table while being questioned during press conferences.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Justin Lum reported on this story by using information from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI.

